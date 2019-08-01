FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook Inc to check if the social media company’s acquisitions were aimed at snapping up potential rivals before they could become a threat, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's acquisition practices are the main focus of the FTC probe, the report here on Thursday said.

