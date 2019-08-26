German court suspends cartel order restricting Facebook's data gathering

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A German court on Monday issued an interim injunction suspending a cartel office decision in February which sought to restrict Facebook’s data collection practices in Germany.

“The suspension of the order means that Facebook does not have to implement the decision of the Federal Cartel Office for the time being,” the Higher Regional Court in Duesseldorf said in its ruling.

It added that a final decision about the appeal will be made at a later stage. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)