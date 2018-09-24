FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Facebook names Indian streaming service Hotstar's CEO as its India head

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has named Ajit Mohan into the newly created role of managing director of its Indian operations, the social media giant said on Monday.

Mohan, who will join Facebook from Indian video streaming service Hotstar, will take up the role of managing director and vice-president of Facebook India from early next year, Facebook said in its statement.

Mohan has served as Hotstar’s chief executive since April, 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal Editing by Euan Rocha)

