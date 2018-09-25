FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 25, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Instagram co-founders step down from company - NYT

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Co-founders of Facebook Inc's Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have resigned and plan to leave the photo-sharing app company in coming weeks, the New York Times reported nyti.ms/2xBdQ3w late on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Systrom is chief executive officer and Krieger is the chief technical officer at Instagram.

Facebook was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours. An Instagram spokeswoman did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.