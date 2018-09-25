Instagram co-founders step down from company - NYT

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Co-founders of Facebook Inc's Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have resigned and plan to leave the photo-sharing app company in coming weeks, the New York Times reported nyti.ms/2xBdQ3w late on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Systrom is chief executive officer and Krieger is the chief technical officer at Instagram.

Facebook was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours. An Instagram spokeswoman did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)