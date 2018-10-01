FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 6:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Instagram names Adam Mosseri as new head

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Instagram on Monday announced that Adam Mosseri, the current vice president of product, will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app.

In a blog post here, Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, who have announced their departure from the company, said Mosseri will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team.

Systrom and Krieger resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of the photo-sharing app last week giving scant explanation for the move. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

