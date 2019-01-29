Company News
Facebook's Instagram down for some users

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network Instagram is down for some users, according to DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages.

DownDetector.com showed that there were over 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram.

The photo-sharing social network started having issues at 7:21 p.m. ET on Monday (0021 GMT Tuesday), according to the DownDetector.com.

Instagram and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

