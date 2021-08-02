Instagram says some users having issues with platform

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Instagram said on Monday some users were facing glitches with its platform and the social media company was working on a fix.

Reports by users showed nearly 6,000 issues on Instagram, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

"Is #instagramdown for you? We're working on it! We know that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing it ASAP," Instagram tweeted here.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)