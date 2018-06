SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc-owned social network Instagram said on Wednesday it was adding a section dedicated to long-form video, expanding beyond its photo-sharing app roots in a competition among streaming services for consumers’ time.

Instagram Chief Executive Kevin Systrom said at an event in San Francisco that the section would be called IGTV and feature videos from rising internet celebrities and artists. (Reporting by David Ingram Editing by Bill Berkrot)