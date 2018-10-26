FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Facebook suspends more Iran-linked accounts

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it had removed 82 pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in Iran and targeted people in the UK and United States.

It said the page administrators and account owners typically had represented themselves as US citizens, or in a few cases UK citizens and posted about politically charged topics including race relations, opposition to the President, and immigration. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

