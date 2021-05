FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Competition Authority said on Tuesday it was considering imposing a fine of about 6 million shekels ($1.8 million) on Facebook for buying two Israeli companies without the agency’s consent.

It said the fine is subject to a hearing and Facebook has the right to submit its arguments to the authority’s director general within 60 days.

($1 = 3.2687 shekels)