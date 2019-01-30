Facebook Cambridge Analytica MDL judge remands Illinois lawsuit to state court

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Facebook Inc’s data privacy scandal involving British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday said a lawsuit on behalf of the citizens of the state of Illinois belonged in state court.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, who oversees more than 30 proposed class actions on behalf of Facebook users, said MDL procedures would cause inevitable delays to the Illinois lawsuit and intrude on the state’s sovereignty.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TlN8os