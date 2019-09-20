Company News
September 20, 2019 / 4:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Facebook's Zuckerberg pledges cooperation with antitrust probe -- Cicilline

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said on Friday that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged cooperation with the panel’s probe into online markets during a meeting on Capitol Hill.

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into competition in digital markets early in June, one of a series of investigations facing big tech companies like Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

