Facebook says its CEO will meet with U.S. lawmakers this week

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will be on Capitol Hill this week to meet with U.S. lawmakers as the social media giant faces scrutiny from the Justice Department and members of Congress, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement that Zuckerberg would be in Washington to “talk about future internet regulation” with “policymakers” but has no public events planned.

Facebook, which agreed to a record setting $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in July, also faces antitrust investigations by the FTC and a group of state attorneys general. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)