FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service and chatbot startup at about $1 billion (750.53 million pounds), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/3odBJ91)