Schibsted's revenue outlook not threatened by Facebook launch -CFO

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Facebook’s launch of its Marketplace e-commerce service in 17 European countries is unlikely to impact the revenues of online classified adds provider Schibsted, the Norwegian company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oslo-listed Schibsted, operator of online market sites in 22 countries, saw its shares fall sharply following the announcement that Facebook would expand its service for connecting local buyers and sellers.

“This is an expected development, it will not change our strategy,” Chief Financial Officer Trond Berger told Reuters.

Schibsted’s biggest classified revenue streams come from services such as job adverts, car sales and real estate sales, and less from person-to-person trade in smaller items.

“The generalist market means less to us income-wise, so we are not particularly concerned about our revenue flows,” the CFO said, adding he did not expect an increase in costs to keep up with competition from the social network giant. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)