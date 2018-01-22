Murdoch calls for 'fee' for trusted news publishers on Facebook

Jan 22 (Reuters) - News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch on Monday called on Facebook Inc to pay “trusted” news publishers a carriage fee, similar to the model used by cable companies.

His remarks come days after Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the social media company would prioritize “trustworthy” news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets and fight misinformation.

“Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable,” Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp, said in a statement.

The remedial measures so far proposed by Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google were “inadequate, commercially, socially and journalistically,” he said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)