Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to step down

March 14 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Product Officer Chris Cox will leave the social media network, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Thursday.

Will Cathcart, vice president of product management, will now lead WhatsApp and Head of Video, Games and Monetization Fidji Simo will be the new head of the Facebook app, Zuckerberg said.

The company does not immediately plan to appoint anyone to fill Cox’s role in the near term, he said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)