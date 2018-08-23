MOVES-Facebook names Antonio Lucio as new chief marketing officer

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc, the world’s largest social network, on Thursday named Antonio Lucio as its chief marketing officer, succeeding Gary Briggs.

The appointment will be effective Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post bit.ly/2NdWXBV by Chris Cox, the company's chief product officer.

Lucio joins from HP Inc, where he led the marketing team for three years.

Gary Briggs, who had been Facebook’s chief marketing officer since 2013, retired in January and offered to help find his replacement.