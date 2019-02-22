NY Gov. Cuomo orders probe into Facebook access to personal data

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered two state agencies to investigate a report that Facebook Inc may be accessing far more personal information from smartphone users, including health and other sensitive data, than had previously been known.

The directive to New York’s Department of State and Department of Financial Services came after The Wall Street Journal said testing showed that Facebook collected personal information from many smartphone apps within seconds of users entering it, even if the users had no connection to the social media company. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)