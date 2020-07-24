Facebook can't shake pro se lawsuit over deleted Instagram account: N.H. top court

The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a cafe could sue Facebook Inc for breach of contract after the social media giant deleted the restaurant’s commercial Instagram account without explanation.

The ruling was a victory for Teatotaller, a self-described “queer, hipster oasis of tea, coffee, and pastry goodness” in Somersworth, whose owner on his own took on Facebook’s lawyers at three law firms including Keker, Van Nest & Peters.

