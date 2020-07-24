Westlaw News
July 24, 2020 / 8:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Facebook can't shake pro se lawsuit over deleted Instagram account: N.H. top court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a cafe could sue Facebook Inc for breach of contract after the social media giant deleted the restaurant’s commercial Instagram account without explanation.

The ruling was a victory for Teatotaller, a self-described “queer, hipster oasis of tea, coffee, and pastry goodness” in Somersworth, whose owner on his own took on Facebook’s lawyers at three law firms including Keker, Van Nest & Peters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hz9Cy2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below