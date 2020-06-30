OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Facebook unblocks NSO workers' accounts, court papers say

(NSO clarifies documents are from the court, not a company statement)

JERUSALEM, June 30 (Reuters) - Facebook told an Israeli court it would open Facebook and Instagram accounts of NSO Group workers in the wake of a lawsuit against NSO, court documents showed on Tuesday.

A group of NSO employees filed a suit against Facebook in November, saying the social media group had unfairly blocked their private accounts when it sued the Israeli surveillance firm in October.

In February, a Tel Aviv court ordered Facebook to unblock the private account of a worker at NSO.

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has accused NSO of helping government spies break into the phones of about 1,400 users in a hacking spree targeting diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials across the world. NSO has denied the allegations.

Facebook said in November it had disabled “relevant accounts” after attributing a “sophisticated cyber attack” to the NSO Group and its employees, saying the measure was necessary for security reasons.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.