Facebook oversight board revises bylaws related to timeline for cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s oversight board said on Tuesday it is revising bylaws related to the timeline for how content appeal cases are decided and implemented.

Under the new rules, the 90-day period for the social network to take action on a case starts from when the board assigns a case to a panel. Previously it started from Facebook’s last decision on the case. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

