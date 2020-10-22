Facebook's Oversight Board starts accepting cases

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Oversight Board, which can overrule the company’s decisions on whether pieces of content should have been removed, said on Thursday it was now accepting cases for review.

The long-delayed Oversight Board, created by Facebook in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, is open for cases, both from users who have exhausted the company’s appeals process and from Facebook itself, less than two weeks before the U.S. presidential election in November.