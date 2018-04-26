Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Facebook will review how it operates in Myanmar and needs more policy people on the ground, its chief technology officer said on Thursday, after critcism that the platform has inflamed ethnic violence there.

Asked by a British lawmaker if Facebook was reviewing how it operates in Myanmar, Mike Schroepfer replied: “Absolutely.”

“The situtaion in Mynmar is awful,” he said. “We need more policy people on the ground.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)