FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 17, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Former Cambridge Analytica boss to appear before British lawmakers on June 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The ex-boss of Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that closed down after being involved in a scandal about the improper use of the data of millions of Facebook users, will appear in front of British lawmakers on June 6.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said that Alexander Nix had accepted its summons, but Dominic Cummings, of Brexit campaign group Vote Leave, had refused to appear.

Committee chairman Damian Collins said in a statement that Cummings would be reported for failing to appear, which “could result in a decision that a contempt of parliament has been committed, a very serious outcome for the individual.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.