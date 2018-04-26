Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Political adverts are not an important revenue stream for Facebook so decisions on the issue are not about money, the company’s chief technology officer said on Thursday.

“This is not an issue of revenue for us,” Mike Schroepfer told the British parliament’s media committee. “Political advertising is a very small, low single-digit percentage of our overall advertising, so the decisions here have nothing to do with money or revenue.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)