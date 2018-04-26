FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Facebook did not intend its behaviour towards the media to be interpreted as trying to stop the truth about a data scandal from coming out, the company’s chief technology officer said on Thursday.

Asked by a lawmaker on a British parliamentary committee whether Facebook would apologise for its “bullying” behaviour towards the press, Mike Schroepfer said: “I am sorry that journalists feel that we are trying to prevent them from getting the truth out.

“That is not the intent, so I’m sorry,” he added. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

