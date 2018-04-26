Facebook will bring in new ad transparency measures, CTO says

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Facebook will introduce new measures to boost transparency around adverts in Britain by June this year and require political ads to be clearly labelled, the firm’s Chief Technology Officer told a British parliamentary committee.

In a written submission to the UK parliament’s media committee, Mike Schroepfer said those wanting to run political adverts would have to complete an authorization process and the messages would also have to display who paid for them.

Facebook has said that the personal information of about 87 million users might have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign.

Lawmakers have also raised concern over the use of social media in Britain’s referendum decision to leave the European Union in 2016.

“I want to start by echoing our CEO, Mark Zuckerberg: what happened with Cambridge Analytica represents a breach of trust, and we are deeply sorry. We made mistakes and we are taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Schroepfer wrote. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)