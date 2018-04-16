Facebook must face class action over face-tagging in photos -judge

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook Inc must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission.

The ruling adds to the privacy woes that have been mounting against Facebook for weeks, since it was disclosed that the personal information of millions of users was harvested by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled in San Francisco federal court that a class action was the most efficient way to resolve the dispute over facial templates. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Sandra Maler)