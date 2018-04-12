FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

EU Justice Commissioner held "constructive" talks with Facebook's Sandberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - European Union Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said she had a “constructive and open discussion” with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg about the Cambridge Analytica scandal on Thursday.

The call lasted around half an hour and Jourova said the EU would closely monitor Facebook’s implementation of a strict new EU data protection law.

“Of my particular concern is the information to European citizens affected by the scandal. I was told that Facebook has started to inform people this week,” Jourova said after the call. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

