EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - European Union privacy watchdogs will look deeper into the harvesting of personal data from social networks for economic or political purposes, following the scandal engulfing Facebook after data from nearly 87 million users was improperly accessed.

“A multi-billion dollar social media platform saying it is sorry simply is not enough,” said Andrea Jelinek, chair of the group of EU data protection authorities, in a statement on Thursday.

"This is why we are creating a Social Media Working Group. What we are seeing today is most likely only one instance of the much wider spread practice of harvesting personal data from social media for economic or political reasons."