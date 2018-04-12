FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 12, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - European Union privacy watchdogs will look deeper into the harvesting of personal data from social networks for economic or political purposes, following the scandal engulfing Facebook after data from nearly 87 million users was improperly accessed.

“A multi-billion dollar social media platform saying it is sorry simply is not enough,” said Andrea Jelinek, chair of the group of EU data protection authorities, in a statement on Thursday.

“This is why we are creating a Social Media Working Group. What we are seeing today is most likely only one instance of the much wider spread practice of harvesting personal data from social media for economic or political reasons.” (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.