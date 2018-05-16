FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Facebook's Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before members of the European Parliament to answer questions about the improper use of data of 87 million Facebook users by a political consultancy, the speaker of the legislature said on Wednesday.

“The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week,” Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, said in a statement. The American would notably meet party leaders and members of the civil liberties committee.

The world’s largest social network has come under scrutiny over the way it handles personal data after revelations that British consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the Facebook data of 87 million users. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

