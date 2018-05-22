HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook's Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling

(.)

BRUSSELS, May 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the European Parliament on Tuesday for a massive data leak, his latest attempt to draw a line under a scandal that has rocked the world’s biggest social media network.

Europeans make up a large and incredibly important part of our global community. Many of the values that Europeans care about deeply are values we share: from the importance of human rights and the need for community to the love of technology and all the potential that it can bring.

We’ve always focused on all the good that technology and connecting people can bring. As Facebook is growing, it has helped give people everywhere around the world new tools to stay connected to the people they care about most.

After the recent terrorist attacks in Berlin and Paris, London and here in Brussels, tens of thousands of people have used our safety check tool to tell the people the love that they are safe.

Refugees arriving in Europe are using Facebook to stay in touch with their loved ones back home and find new communities here.

There are 18 million small businesses here in Europe that use Facebook today, mostly for free. Almost half of whom say that they have hired more people as a result of our tools.

But it’s also become clear over the last couple of years that we haven’t done enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. And that goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections and developers misusing people’s information.

We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a mistake. And I am sorry for it.

It’s going to take time to work through all the changes that we need to make here. But I’m committed to getting this right and to making the significant investments that are necessary to make people safe.

For example, we are doubling the number of people working on safety and security at our company to more than 20 thousand by the end of this year.

On top of the investments we are making in other areas, I expect that these increased investments in security will significantly impact our profitability.

But I want to be clear - keeping people safe will always be more important than maximising our profits.

...

So far we’ve investigated thousands of apps and we have suspended more than 200.

As we work to protect peoples’ information, we also need to give people more control. At the heart of Europe’s new data protection law, the GDPR, are three important principles - control, transparency and accountability. We’ve always shared these values and given people the ability to control what information they share and who they share it with. Now we’re going even further to comply with these strong news rules.

...

In the next 18 months there are important elections globally, including many here in Europe, as well as for the European Parliament, the United States, Brazil, India and Indonesia.

In 2016, we were too slow to identify Russian interference on Facebook in the U.S presidential election. At the time, we were more focused on more traditional kinds of cyber attacks like phishing and malware.

We weren’t prepared enough for the coordinated misinformation operations that we are now aware of. Since then, we’ve made significant operational investments to protect the integrity of elections by making these kinds of attacks much harder to do on Facebook.

I have more confidence that we are going to get this right going forward because we’ve already done a better job in several important elections since 2016, including the French presidential election, the German elections and the Alabama special election in the U.S. last year.

We’re working with governments and other technology companies to share information about threats in real time. For example in Germany, before the 2017 elections, we worked directly with the German federal office for information security.

We’re also using new technology including AI to remove fake accounts that are responsible for much of the false news, misinformation and bad adds that people can see on Facebook. In the run-up to the 2017 French presidential election, our systems found and took down more than 30,000 fake accounts.

And in the Alabama special election in the US, we were able to proactively detect and remove fake accounts from Macedonia that were trying to spread disinformation.

A lot of fake news is economically motivated, not politically motivated. It’s much like e-mail spam in that way. The play book for fighting this is removing the ways in which spammers can make money so then they just go and do something else. So to do this, we ban sites that regularly run fake news from using our adds products so they can’t make money from it.

We’re making the advertising on Facebook much more transparent.

Increased transparency is going to lead to increased accountability and responsibility for all advertisers on our systems overtime.

Security is not a problem that you can ever fully solve. We face sophisticated, well-funded adversaries who are constantly evolving. But we’re committed to continue to invest heavily and improve our technique to make sure we stay ahead.

In additional to working on election integrity, Facebook plays a positive role in elections around the world by helping leaders connect directly with voters.

I’m determined to keep building tools that bring people together in meaningful new ways while we work to address our safety and security challenges as well.

We’re very committed to Europe. Almost 400 million people in Europe rely on our services to connect and communicate with their friends and the communities that matter the most to them.

Dublin is home to our European headquarters, London is home to our biggest engineering team outside of the United States. Paris is home to a big part of our artificial intelligence research. We have data centres in Sweden and Ireland and we are building a new in Denmark that will come online in 2020.

By the end of 2018, Facebook will employ 10,000 people across 12 European cities, up from 7,000 today. And we will continue to invest in Europe in the years ahead, including we’ve committed to providing 1 million people in small businesses with digital skills training by 2020.

My priority has always been our social mission... working to bring the world closer together. I believe deeply in what we are doing. When we address these challenges, I know that we’ll look back and view helping people connect and giving more people a voice as a positive force both here in Europe and around the world. (Compiled by Gabriela Baczynska)