France's Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and more than a dozen leading tech chiefs on May 23 in Paris, Macron’s office said on .

Macron’s Tech For Good summit will include IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel Corp’s Brian Krzanich and Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella.

Macron, 40, paints himself as a champion of France’s plugged-in youth and wants to transform France into a “startup nation”, but he is also spearheading efforts in Europe to have digital tax companies pay more tax at source.

The summit also comes at a time Facebook is under pressure in the United States and Europe over data privacy after it emerged tens of millions of users’ personal data was harvested from the site by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Richard Lough)