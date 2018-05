BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Facebook will face consequences for exchanging data with its own WhatsApp product, said Hamburg’s data protection officer, who has a Germany-wide remit to review the U.S. social network.

Johannes Caspar told Reuters on Wednesday the exchange of data between Facebook and WhatsApp had not become lawful under new data protection rules, adding: “We will respond appropriately.” (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)