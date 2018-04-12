EU's top court asked to probe Facebook U.S. data transfers

DUBLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - The top European Union court was asked on Thursday to rule on whether the system used by thousands of companies such as Facebook to transfer users’ data to the United States respects EU privacy law.

The referral from the Irish High Court stems from a case brought by an Austrian privacy activist against the methods used by Facebook to store user data on U.S. servers.

The High Court asked if the Privacy Shield - which enables firms to easily transfer Europeans’ data to the United States in compliance with EU law - does in fact mean that the United States “ensures an adequate level of protection”. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)