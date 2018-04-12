FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 12, 2018 / 10:10 AM / in 2 hours

EU's top court asked to probe Facebook U.S. data transfers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - The top European Union court was asked on Thursday to rule on whether the system used by thousands of companies such as Facebook to transfer users’ data to the United States respects EU privacy law.

The referral from the Irish High Court stems from a case brought by an Austrian privacy activist against the methods used by Facebook to store user data on U.S. servers.

The High Court asked if the Privacy Shield - which enables firms to easily transfer Europeans’ data to the United States in compliance with EU law - does in fact mean that the United States “ensures an adequate level of protection”. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.