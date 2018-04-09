FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 3:55 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told Congress in written testimony released on Monday that the social media network did not do enough to prevent misuse and apologized.

“It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm,” he said in written testimony released by the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” his testimony continued. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

He also said that Facebook’s major investments in security “will significantly impact our profitability going forward.” Zuckerberg is meeting with U.S. lawmakers Monday ahead of two days of congressional testimony starting on Tuesday.

Facebook shares were up 1.7 percent in midday trading. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Dustin Volz Editing by Bill Rigby)

