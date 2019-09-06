Facebook faces antitrust probe from state attorneys general

Sept 6 (Reuters) - A bipartisan coalition led by New York state attorney general (AG) is launching an investigation into Facebook Inc to determine whether the company’s actions endangered consumer data and increased advertising costs, New York AG Letitia James said on Friday.

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia will join New York in the probe, a statement said. (on.ny.gov/2lG1unu)

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)