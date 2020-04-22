Company News
Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

April 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc announced a $5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.

The social media giant said bit.ly/2RX7iGN it would focus on collaborating its messaging platform WhatsApp with Reliance's e-commerce venture JioMart to enable people to connect with businesses, shops and purchase products.

Last month, Financial Times reported that social media giant was in talks for a 10% stake in Jio but the talks were halted due to global travel bans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

