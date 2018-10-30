FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Facebook misses estimates for monthly users, revenue

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Tuesday missed estimates for quarterly user growth and revenue but topped profit expectations as the social network tries to recover from privacy and content scandals.

The company’s profit rose to $1.76 per share in the third quarter from $1.59 per share a year earlier. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.48 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Facebook’s monthly active users were 2.27 billion, falling short of 2.29 billion estimated by analysts.

Total revenue rose 33 percent to $13.73 billion, also missing estimates of $13.78 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

