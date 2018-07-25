Facebook misses estimates on monthly active users

July 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc fell short of analysts’ estimates for monthly active users on Wednesday, months after the social network became embroiled in a data scandal that affected millions of its users.

The company said monthly active users rose to 2.23 billion, compared with estimates of 2.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $5.11 billion, or $1.74 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.89 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 41.9 percent to $13.23 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D’Silva)