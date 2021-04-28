Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Facebook quarterly revenue beats expectations

By Reuters Staff

April 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc beat market expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, powered by higher ad spending by businesses during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.

Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Sheila Dang and Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

