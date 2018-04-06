Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had asked Facebook to explain why access had been restricted to some Russian media organisations’ Facebook accounts, the RIA news agency said.

The watchdog said it considered the restrictions to be a continuation of Facebook’s “unfriendly policy towards Russian users,” the news agency reported.

The RIA report did not specify which sites had been restricted.