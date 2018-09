SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Thursday it will build its first data centre in Asia in Singapore, investing more than $1 billion.

“The 170,000 square metre data centre represents an investment of more than S$1.4 billion ($1 billion), and will support hundreds of jobs and form part of our growing presence in Singapore and across Asia,” it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3744 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)