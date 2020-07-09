Justices to consider TCPA autodialer reach in Facebook case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said it will consider what constitutes an automatic telephone dialing system under a federal robocall law, granting a petition by Facebook Inc to hear the case.

The debate about what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act has split U.S. courts of appeals over the last few years, with some interpreting the term to include a broad set of devices and others favoring a narrower definition.

