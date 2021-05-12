Ukrainian MP denies involvement in violations of Facebook rules

KYIV, May 12 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian lawmaker mentioned by Facebook Inc in a report regarding coordinated campaigns, which seek to manipulate public debate, denied on Wednesday any inappropriate activities in social media.

“All my activities in social networks have been and are being conducted in accordance with the established conditions and rules,” Oleh Kulinich said in a response sent to Reuters.

Last week Facebook Inc said it had taken down a network of hundreds of fake accounts and pages targeting people in Ukraine and linked to individuals previously sanctioned by the United States for efforts to interfere in U.S. elections.

Facebook also attributed the network to political consultants associated with Ukrainian politicians, including Kulinich.

“I am not in any way connected with the other politicians and political forces mentioned in the report, which Facebook is suspected of violating its standards,” he said.

However, Kulinich, who is a leader of a small parliamentary group Dovira, said a political consultant also mentioned in Facebook’s report had been involved in maintaining pages in social networks and political advertising in 2019.

“Since 2020, the press service has completely stopped cooperation with him,” said Kulinich.

Facebook said the activity it investigated began around 2015, and was solely focused on Ukraine, the network promoted politicians and pushed positive material about actors across the political spectrum, likely as a paid service. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Angus MacSwan)