Fed Circuit affirms Facebook win over Uniloc messaging patent

Most portions of an instant-messaging patent that nonpracticing entity Uniloc 2017 LLC has asserted against a fleet of VOIP providers are invalid, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Tuesday in a win for Facebook Inc. The Federal Circuit affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s finding that the purported innovations in messaging and attachments described in Uniloc’s patent were obvious, in light of a combination of four patent filings and research papers published years earlier.

