Facebook CEO Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday he was dropping his annual challenges this year to take a longer term focus on the decade ahead.

Zuckerberg said he plans to work on a new private social platform, decentralised technology, generational issues and new forms of governance among others.

“Rather than having year-to-year challenges, I’ve tried to think about what I hope the world and my life will look in 2030 so I can make sure I’m focusing on those things,” he said. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)