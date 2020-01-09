Company News
January 9, 2020 / 7:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday he was dropping his annual challenges this year to take a longer term focus on the decade ahead.

Zuckerberg said he plans to work on a new private social platform, decentralised technology, generational issues and new forms of governance among others.

“Rather than having year-to-year challenges, I’ve tried to think about what I hope the world and my life will look in 2030 so I can make sure I’m focusing on those things,” he said. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below